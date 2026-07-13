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Riverplace’s Folklore and Fairy Tales on Display now through August

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

WARROAD, Minn — A new art exhibit is now on display at Warroad RiverPlace, inviting visitors to step into a world of imagination and storytelling. “Folklore and Fairy Tales” by Warroad artist Holly Marie Crowther is open now through August 29th and features a collection of paintings, illustrations, and needle-felted creations inspired by classic folklore and timeless fairy tales. Riverplace’s Laura Larson has more details.

Admission is free, giving residents and visitors alike a chance to experience the unique exhibit throughout the summer. Warroad RiverPlace is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the exhibit and other upcoming events, visit the RiverPlace website.

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