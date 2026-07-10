Roseau Airport Sees Pavement and Plans for Markings

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Friday, July 10, 2026

ROSEAU, Minn. — Roseau’s airport runway project remains on schedule. Community Development Coordinator Todd Peterson says contractors have completed the base course and are now paving, weather permitting, with hopes of finishing most work by July 18th. Peterson said once the paving is done, markings will go down immediately so the strip can open right away. Grooving will follow after.

Peterson provided a brief detail on what pilots can expect from the grading and marking on the runway:

Peterson also shared how local pilots can stay updated on information regarding the airport’s progress:

Contractors note that while progress may appear slower than expected, with the paving phase now underway, things should move quickly. KQ92 and KRWB will continue to follow this story.