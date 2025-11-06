Skip to content

Roseau City Council 11-3-25

By Graham Scher – November 6th

Roseau, Minn – Roseau City Council met in regular session Monday at the Roseau Public Library. Mayor Dan Fabian presided over the meeting as Gary Slater, agricultural community spray services owner, addressed the council regarding the airport runway being refurbished. Fabian expressed that Roseau is working with the Federal Aviation Administration and MnDOT Aviation on the project but Slater had his concerns.

Fabian talked about the Council’s decision to do what they can to help out those affected by the airport refurbishment and the challenges the city is facing.

More on the topic will be discussed at upcoming special meetings. That was Roseau Mayor Dan Fabian.

