Roseau City Council Approves Contracts to Move Memorial Arena Roof Project Forward

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Tuesday, August 8, 2026

ROSEAU, Minn. — At Monday night’s Roseau City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved a tender and release agreement that will allow the Memorial Arena roof project to move forward. The council also approved awarding a contract to Roof 1 Construction, a commercial roofing company based in Freeport, to complete work left unfinished by the previous contractor.

Community Development Coordinator Todd Peterson said Roof 1 must first order specialized roofing materials that are not readily available before work can begin. Because of the lead time, Peterson said construction is expected to begin in September, making council approval necessary now before colder weather returns.

Community Development Coordinator Todd Peterson explained what the timeline for completion of the project now looks like:

Peterson said Roof 1 has been working with the project’s surety company to complete unfinished punch list items, obtain the required warranty and correct portions of the roof that did not meet project specifications, including the roof edging. The completion contract is valued at about $190,000. Under the agreement, the city will pay the remaining $93,653 that was withheld from the original contractor’s contract after deductions for damage to the arena, while the surety company will pay the balance.

Peterson went on to explain how the agreement protects the city from paying more than its remaining obligation under the original contract:

KQ92 and KRWB will continue to follow Roseau City Council meetings and provide updates on stories like this.