Roseau City Council Talks THC Sales and Summer Projects

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Tuesday, June 2, 2026

ROSEAU, Minn. – The Roseau City Council met in regular session Monday night, approving community event requests, receiving updates on housing and economic development efforts, and discussing a number of infrastructure projects scheduled for this summer.

Council members unanimously approved a request from Early Head Start representatives Alice Haugen and Trisha Ryba to use the south parking lot near the splash pad for a Hot Wheels-themed family event later this month. The event is planned for June 23 and is expected to draw participants from across the region.

The Roseau Municipal Liquor Store reported challenging spring weather contributed to lower overall sales, particularly during the fishing opener weekend. However, despite the decrease in sales volume, the store posted increased profits. Manager Nikki Hanson told the council higher-margin products helped offset slower sales, including continued growth in THC products. Beer sales declined while liquor and wine sales increased.

Mayor Dan Fabian noted the trend mirrors what is being seen nationally.

The Fire Department also received council approval for updates to firefighter association bylaws, increasing years-of-service benefits from $2,400 to $3,000. Council members praised the department’s continued recruitment and retention efforts.

City Superintendent Gary Przekwas provided updates on several infrastructure projects throughout the city. A drainage issue near Highway 11 and 11th Avenue Northeast is being addressed with a temporary solution while longer-term improvements are evaluated. Przekwas also reported successful sewer repairs at a residential property where crews discovered multiple plumbing issues and a main line clogged with sand and gravel.

Przekwas also reported mosquito fogging operations were beginning this week as crews calibrate equipment for the season.

Police Chief Marc Hodge received unanimous approval to serve on a Motorola Flex records management advisory board. The software system is being adopted by agencies across Minnesota, and Roseau officials will help provide user feedback as the company expands its presence in the state.

Council members also discussed liability insurance requirements for city facility rentals, including park shelters and gazebos, but opted to continue the discussion at their July meeting.

The council reviewed ongoing issues involving a dog repeatedly trespassing onto a local property. City officials discussed escalating enforcement options after multiple citations have failed to resolve the problem, including potential criminal trespass charges and impoundment if violations continue.

Several transportation projects also continue moving forward. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has agreed to allow existing city utilities to remain in place during the upcoming Highway 89 reconstruction project, provided the city relocates them at its own expense if future repairs become necessary. Officials also reported a condemnation issue affecting one parcel along the Highway 89 corridor has delayed the project’s bid opening by about one month but is not expected to affect the overall construction timeline.

The Highway 11 frontage road project advanced as well, with council members authorizing final plans for bidding pending state approval. Construction could begin as early as this year.

Additional updates were provided on the city’s tree planting initiative, the pedestrian bridge project, and the ATV park development. Officials are still awaiting environmental and archaeological clearances for portions of the ATV park project, while work continues on grant agreements and reimbursement requests.

Housing development efforts also continue, with city officials reporting confidence that newly constructed North Star Neighborhood homes will sell quickly once construction is completed.

Mayor Dan Fabian said the number of projects moving forward this summer should provide residents with plenty to look forward to.

KQ92 and KRWB will continue following Roseau City Council meetings throughout the summer.