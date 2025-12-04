Roseau Council Approves Levy, Reviews Staffing Needs Ahead of New State Leave Law

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | December 3, 2025

Roseau, MINN. – The Roseau City Council met Monday for its regular December session, approving a 3% final tax levy for 2026 and reviewing a broad agenda ranging from liquor licensing to departmental updates. Mayor Dan Fabian presided, with all council members present.

The council unanimously approved a contingent liquor license request for local business owner Rich Anderson, who is in the process of purchasing the Pourhouse. The license will become official once the sale closes in mid-January and all state paperwork is complete.

County Commissioner Jack Swanson briefed the council on the county’s proposed 12% levy increase, noting that past years of 0% adjustments created financial pressure. He added that agricultural property owners will see the greatest impact.

City departments also reported activity heading into winter. The municipal liquor store matched last Thanksgiving’s performance despite a slow November, and the Fire Department said lead times for new trucks remain long, now up to 18 months, with prices tripling since 2019. Police reported improved traffic conditions on Highway 11 and noted one officer who had considered transferring to the State Patrol will remain with the department. Utilities staff said planned burn trainings, hydrant protection, well construction and arena maintenance are all moving forward.

The council also reviewed compliance steps for Minnesota’s new Paid Family and Medical Leave law, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2026. Cities, counties, and private employers must prepare to manage employee applications for state-administered leave benefits covering medical conditions, bonding, caregiving and military-related leave. The city has posted required notices, updated its employee handbook, and adopted policy language based on the state template.

Roseau Mayor Dan Fabian spoke to KQ92 and KRWB on how this new law might impact the city staff and services:

Utilities Superintendent Gary Przekwas expressed concern about maintaining coverage across departments as employees begin utilizing the new benefit. Small businesses and public employers statewide are preparing for similar operational challenges. Fabian addressed how the city will prepare for this:

Mayor Fabian also noted that several city projects are still awaiting state reimbursements. If those funds arrive next year instead of this year, the shift will temporarily show as a deficit but will balance out when reimbursements are received.

The council approved the 3% final levy unanimously, amounting to roughly $30,000 in new revenue spread across the city. Members also passed the 2026 budget resolution and will receive Minnkota Power’s updated rate structure at the next meeting, with any electric rate adjustments expected to take effect in March 2026.

The council adjourned with its next regular meeting scheduled for January.