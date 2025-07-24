Skip to content

Roseau County Fair Board Updates

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | July 24, 2025

Roseau, MINN. – KQ92 was live at the Roseau county fair yesterday and we were able to talk with several county fair board members including Richard Magnusson who had this to say about the fair

And longtime Roseau county fair board member Pat Novacek who talked at length of the fair this year.

Novacek also talked about what has improved at the fair safety wise and how safety for all continues to be a priority at the fair.

Reminder to keep yourself and those around you safe while at the fair the rest of the week.

July 24, 2025

Bemidji State University Set to Begin Deer Survey this Fall at Fond Du Lac Reservation

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | July 24, 2025 Cloquet, MINN. – Starting this fall,
July 23, 2025

Sugarbeet Growing Season Update

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | July 23, 2025 Red River Vally, MINN. –The Sugarbeet
July 22, 2025

Red Lake County Cooperative Falls Victim to Wire Fraud

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | July 22, 2025 Polk County, MINN. – By Graham Scher
« Prev1234567Next »