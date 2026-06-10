Roseau Electric Highlights 5 Steps to Safe Digging

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

ROSEAU, Minn — As construction projects, landscaping work, and summer improvements get underway across northern Minnesota, homeowners and farmers are being reminded that safe digging starts long before the shovel hits the ground. Striking an underground utility line can cause costly damage, service interruptions, and serious safety hazards.

Ryan Severson, General Manager of Roseau Electric Cooperative, says following the proper steps before digging is critical. He outlines the five-step safe digging process highlighted in Roseau Electric Cooperative’s May newsletter.

Even with utility locating services available, mistakes still happen when people skip steps or fail to follow the markings provided before a project begins. Severson says there are a few common issues that crews continue to see.

Additional safe digging information, energy tips, and cooperative updates can be found in Roseau Electric Cooperative’s May newsletter, available through the cooperative’s website at https://www.roseauelectric.coop/.

That full interview with Ryan Severson: