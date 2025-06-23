Roseau Groundbreaking, Four New Homes Being Built

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | June 23, 2025

Roseau, MINN. – A Groundbreaking took place in Roseau yesterday. Four new single family homes are being built at 98 Oak Crest Blvd in Roseau by Northstar Neighbors Community Land Trust, a subsidiary of Northwest Minnesota Foundation. KQ92 and KRWB News spoke with Cory Boushee, Executive Director of NorthStar Neighbors about the new homes.

Boushee provides a timeline for the beginning of construction and when he hopes to have the first 2 homes completed.

Boushee also explains more about Northstar Neighbors and their plans for the surrounding communities this year.

To find more information or fill out a pre-qualification, check out their website at northstarneighbors.org.