Skip to content

Roseau Groundbreaking, Four New Homes Being Built

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | June 23, 2025

Roseau, MINN. – A Groundbreaking took place in Roseau yesterday. Four new single family homes are being built at 98 Oak Crest Blvd in Roseau by Northstar Neighbors Community Land Trust, a subsidiary of Northwest Minnesota Foundation. KQ92 and KRWB News spoke with Cory Boushee, Executive Director of NorthStar Neighbors about the new homes.

Boushee provides a timeline for the beginning of construction and when he hopes to have the first 2 homes completed.

Boushee also explains more about Northstar Neighbors and their plans for the surrounding communities this year.

To find more information or fill out a pre-qualification, check out their website at northstarneighbors.org.

June 23, 2025

Minnesota Watersheds gathering in Roseau 

Watershed Organizations from across the State of Minnesota will be meeting in Roseau this Tuesday and Wednesday for
June 23, 2025

Northwest Angle Northerly Park Update

By Dan DeMolee – KQ92 FM & KRWB AM | June 23,2025 Northwest Angle, MINN – During last
June 20, 2025

All-In Warroad Invites People to Participate in Pedal Warroad

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | June 20, 2025 Warroad, MINN. – All-In Warroad, the
« Prev1234567Next »