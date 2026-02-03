Roseau and Lake of the Woods County Anglers Could See New Rules on Spring Sucker Fishing

NORTHWEST MINNESOTA – As spring approaches, sucker fishing remains a popular tradition across Roseau and Lake of the Woods counties, drawing both recreational and commercial anglers to the region’s rivers and lakes. Now, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is proposing updates to its management of native rough fish (including the Catostomidae, or sucker family) that could change how and how much these fish are harvested.

The proposed rules would clarify distinctions between native rough fish and common carp, remove outdated restrictions on blocking fish migration, and set daily and possession limits for several species. Under the plan, anglers would be limited to 30 suckers and redhorse per day, while other species such as bowfin, freshwater drum, and carpsuckers would also face new caps.

“There is much we don’t know about native rough fish populations, but what we’re seeing is increased levels of angling and bowfishing interest and some evidence of population declines,” said Shannon Fisher, DNR fisheries populations monitoring and regulations manager.. “The proposed limits for these fish are intended to prevent overharvest and help ensure population viability and sustainability for future generations.”

The rules also address methods of harvest. Native rough fish and carp caught by angling or dip netting could still be returned to the water, while fish taken by spear, harpoon, or bow would not be allowed to be released. For commercial fishermen, the changes remove bowfin from the list of commercial species and adjust possession rules for several other rough fish.

The DNR is accepting public comments on the proposed changes through Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Written comments can be emailed to fisheries.rulemaking.comments.dnr@state.mn.us, with “Native Rough Fish Management” or “Native Rough Fish Limits” in the subject line depending on which rule is being addressed.

More information and proposed rule documents are available online at the Minnesota DNR’s Native Rough Fish Limits page. Residents can also request a public hearing if at least 50 valid requests are submitted.