Skip to content

Roseau Mayor Fabian gives update on city projects

Earlier this week Roseau Mayor Dan Fabian was our guest on “Community Conversation” to give listeners some updates to projects that are happening in the City of Roseau. Fabian says that as soon as the weather turns, things can start to happen.

One of the projects that Mayor Fabian updated listeners on was the status of the project at the Roseau Memorial Arena.

During a recent meeting, Roseau County Historical Society Director Britt Dahl presented and idea for a potential new addition to the city.

Other updates that Mayor Fabian commented on were the Highway 11 project in Roseau, the Highway 89 project south in Roseau and the airport project.

April 21, 2025

Warroad City Update

Updates on the Highway 11 Project, the Highway 11 Bridge Project, Last week’s training burn by the Warroad
April 17, 2025

Roseau teacher still in the running for Teacher of the Year

According to Education Minnesota, a Roseau teacher has been named as one of the 12 finalists for the
April 16, 2025

Warroad River Place Update

Classes, upcoming musical and theatrical performances were all apart of this weeks Warroad River Place segment. Laura Larson,
« Prev1234567Next »