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Roseau Planning Commission’s Annual Inspection Set For May

This May, the Roseau Planning Commission, along with Police and Building Officials, will conduct its annual city-wide tour to identify nuisance and building violations. Officials say the inspections help ensure the safety, health, and beauty of the city. Residents are asked to check their properties for common issues, including unlicensed or inoperable vehicles, peeling paint or broken windows on structures, exposed siding, outdoor storage of machinery or debris, and lawns with grass or weeds over six inches tall.

Property owners found in violation will receive a formal notice by mail with a timeline to make corrections. Unresolved issues could result in citations or abatement at the owner’s expense. Residents needing guidance or assistance are encouraged to contact City Hall, as programs may be available to help bring properties into compliance.

April 3, 2026

Warroad F.R.E.D. Robotics Team in St. Cloud next week

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. Warroad, Minn — As the season heads into Week 6, the
April 3, 2026

Itasca State Park Starting Spring Activities

Spring activities were starting to ramp up at Itasca State Park, but recent snowfall will likely delay the
March 31, 2026

Congresswoman Fischbach visits Northwest Minnesota

US Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach was in Ada on Monday afternoon, and met with members of the Red River
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