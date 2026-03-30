Roseau Planning Commission’s Annual Inspection Set For May

This May, the Roseau Planning Commission, along with Police and Building Officials, will conduct its annual city-wide tour to identify nuisance and building violations. Officials say the inspections help ensure the safety, health, and beauty of the city. Residents are asked to check their properties for common issues, including unlicensed or inoperable vehicles, peeling paint or broken windows on structures, exposed siding, outdoor storage of machinery or debris, and lawns with grass or weeds over six inches tall.

Property owners found in violation will receive a formal notice by mail with a timeline to make corrections. Unresolved issues could result in citations or abatement at the owner’s expense. Residents needing guidance or assistance are encouraged to contact City Hall, as programs may be available to help bring properties into compliance.