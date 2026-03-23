Roseau River Watershed Talks Flooding and Ice in Roseau County

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

Roseau, Minn — Roseau County and the Roseau River are expected to have ice for at least the next month. R&J Ag Reporter Nick Revier caught up with Jason Braaten of the Roseau River Watershed who talked about how times have changed from using the phrase “draining water” to “managing water”.

The water used to be considered something to get rid of immediately, Braaten says it is now looked at as a resource.

He also talked about flooding and how long we can expect to see ice in Roseau County.

You can listen to the full interview with Jason Braaten below: