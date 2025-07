By Dan Demolee – KQ92 | July 7, 2025

Roseau, MINN. – The Roseau Community Blood Drive is happening Tuesday, July 8th from noon to 5:30 PM, and Wednesday, July 9th from 8 AM to 2 PM, at the Roseau City Center.

Schedule your appointment by calling or texting 218-452-0330, or sign up online at donors.vitalant.org — use Blood Drive Code ROSEAUMN.

This event is proudly sponsored by the Roseau Women of Today. Be a hero—give blood and help save lives in your local community!