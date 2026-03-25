Ruby’s Pantry Closes in Baudette and Roseau

Ruby’s Pantry has closed its pop-up food distribution sites in both Roseau and Baudette as of March 24, 2026, ending local operations in two northwest Minnesota communities.

Organizers say the Roseau closure comes after years of volunteer support, while the Baudette site, hosted at First Lutheran Church, shut down due to declining attendance, high transportation costs, financial constraints, and organizational restructuring.

The program previously helped families stretch grocery dollars through monthly food distributions. Residents seeking assistance are being directed to other regional sites, including a distribution scheduled in Bemidji on April 15 at 3:30 p.m.