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Ruby’s Pantry Closes in Baudette and Roseau

Ruby’s Pantry has closed its pop-up food distribution sites in both Roseau and Baudette as of March 24, 2026, ending local operations in two northwest Minnesota communities.

Organizers say the Roseau closure comes after years of volunteer support, while the Baudette site, hosted at First Lutheran Church, shut down due to declining attendance, high transportation costs, financial constraints, and organizational restructuring.

The program previously helped families stretch grocery dollars through monthly food distributions. Residents seeking assistance are being directed to other regional sites, including a distribution scheduled in Bemidji on April 15 at 3:30 p.m.

March 25, 2026

Red Lake Nation Elections Approaching

The Red Lake Band has certified candidates for its upcoming May general election, including a crowded race for
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Northwest Minnesota Arts Council Annual Exhibit Comes to Warroad River Place Apr. 2

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council will open its annual Northwest Minnesota art exhibit April 2 at Warroad RiverPlace,
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Sen. Klobuchar Urges Trump Admin to Allow Year-Round Sales of E-15

Amy Klobuchar is urging the Trump administration to allow year-round sales of E15 gasoline, a move she says
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