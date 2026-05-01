SBDC Offers Support for those Looking to Start Small Businesses in Roseau, Lake of the Woods Counties

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc

Warroad, Minn — Warroad residents gathered at Warroad High School Theater for the April Townhall Meeting last week.

With one main topic being economic development, one of the presentations that took place that night was from the SBDC of Greater Bemidji. Presenter Phil Knutson first explains what the SBDC is.

Knutson shares how many business consultants are in the Northern region and in what ways they help someone interested in starting a business.

For more information or to get started with Small Business Development Center services, business owners can visit sba.gov.