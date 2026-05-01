Skip to content

SBDC Offers Support for those Looking to Start Small Businesses in Roseau, Lake of the Woods Counties

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc

Warroad, Minn — Warroad residents gathered at Warroad High School Theater for the April Townhall Meeting last week.

With one main topic being economic development, one of the presentations that took place that night was from the SBDC of Greater Bemidji. Presenter Phil Knutson first explains what the SBDC is.

Knutson shares how many business consultants are in the Northern region and in what ways they help someone interested in starting a business.

For more information or to get started with Small Business Development Center services, business owners can visit sba.gov.

April 30, 2026

DNR To Plant nearly 2 Million Trees this spring

Did you know that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be planting nearly 2 million trees this
April 29, 2026

NWMAC Exhibit Winners Announced, several from Warroad, Roseau, and Grygla

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council recently announced their annual Art Exhibit award winners, and multiple Ada Borup West
April 28, 2026

MnDOT, CN Plans Prompt Joint Public Meeting in Warroad

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. Warroad, Minn — A joint public meeting is set for Wednesday
« Prev1234567Next »