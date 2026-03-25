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Sen. Klobuchar Urges Trump Admin to Allow Year-Round Sales of E-15

Amy Klobuchar is urging the Trump administration to allow year-round sales of E15 gasoline, a move she says could lower fuel prices for drivers across Minnesota, including rural northwest communities.

Klobuchar called on Donald Trump to use executive authority to approve the higher-ethanol blend before the summer driving season, as gas prices rise amid the war in Iran. E15, which contains 15% ethanol, is often cheaper than standard fuel.

She says expanded access could save drivers about 25 cents per gallon while boosting demand for corn and supporting farmers in areas like northwest Minnesota.

Klobuchar is also pushing for permanent approval of year-round E15 through federal legislation.

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Ruby’s Pantry Closes in Baudette and Roseau

Ruby’s Pantry has closed its pop-up food distribution sites in both Roseau and Baudette as of March 24,
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Red Lake Nation Elections Approaching

The Red Lake Band has certified candidates for its upcoming May general election, including a crowded race for
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Northwest Minnesota Arts Council Annual Exhibit Comes to Warroad River Place Apr. 2

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council will open its annual Northwest Minnesota art exhibit April 2 at Warroad RiverPlace,
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