Senate Leader Johnson discusses Special Sessions

The Minnesota Legislature met on Monday in a special session to put an end to the 2025 Legislative Session. During a press conference on Monday Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson addressed the session, and made it clear that the Senate GOP Caucus did not agree with the state’s budget bill.

Leader Johnson highlighted some examples of specific bills that the Senate GOP Caucus didn’t support, and he raised some other disappointments they have with the budget bill.

Leader Johnson says that one thing the GOP Caucus was happy to see was the cuts to healthcare funding for undocumented immigrants, but he says it’s disappointing that the state was unable to address the upcoming deficiency more than they did.

