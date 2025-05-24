Senate Minority Leader Johnson talks end of session 

The Minnesota Legislative Session came to an end last Monday, and legislators in St Paul are gearing up for a special session, once it’s called by Governor Tim Walz. Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) talks about how things unfolded at the end of the session, and what’s being done in St Paul leading up to the special session.

Johnson also spoke more on a potential special session, and the need to avoid a government shutdown.

Lastly, Senator Johnson talked about some of his concerns heading into the special session.

Johnson was a guest on the KRJB Kaleidoscope, which airs weekdays at 9:00 AM on KRJB 106.5 FM.