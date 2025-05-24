Skip to content

Senate Minority Leader Johnson talks end of session 

The Minnesota Legislative Session came to an end last Monday, and legislators in St Paul are gearing up for a special session, once it’s called by Governor Tim Walz. Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) talks about how things unfolded at the end of the session, and what’s being done in St Paul leading up to the special session. 

Johnson also spoke more on a potential special session, and the need to avoid a government shutdown. 

Lastly, Senator Johnson talked about some of his concerns heading into the special session. 

Johnson was a guest on the KRJB Kaleidoscope, which airs weekdays at 9:00 AM on KRJB 106.5 FM.

May 28, 2025

Mayor Tom Goldsmith talks Hwy 11 Construction and Marina Project details

The Highway 11 construction project for the Roundabout on Cedar Avenue and Highway 11 in Warroad, as well
May 28, 2025

Minnesota House hears testimony on State Tax Bill 

The Minnesota Legislature is waiting for Governor Walz to announce a special session to finalize the two year
May 28, 2025

Speaking Proudly seeking applications for Statewide Speech Competition 

This November, high school girls from across the State of Minnesota will have the opportunity to compete for
