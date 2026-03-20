Senators Klobuchar and Smith Introduce Resolution Honoring Fallen Minnesota Master Sergeant Nicole Amore

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith have introduced a resolution honoring Army Reserve Master Sergeant Nicole Amor of White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

Amor, 39, was killed March 1st in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, during an unmanned aircraft attack while deployed with the 103rd Sustainment Command. Five other service members were also killed in the attack.

Lawmakers say Amor served nearly 20 years with distinction and was posthumously promoted to Master Sergeant.

The resolution honors her service and extends condolences to her family, including her husband and children, and others affected by the attack.