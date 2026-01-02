Skip to content

Set Calves up for Success

With cattle prices being as high as they are, cattle producers across the region are weighing their options when it comes to vaccines. Merck Technical Services Veterinarian Deana Hardee says it’s important to not take shortcuts, and she shares some things that you should keep in mind this winter.

While each operation and situation is different, Hardee tells us some of the things that producers should be looking at, and discussing with their veterinarians.

Hardee says it’s also important for producers to get their calves vaccinated, as it’s the right thing to do for the animal, and it also pays to do so.

January 2, 2026

