Silent Auction Supporting the Warroad Wanderers Student Travel Club

The Warroad Wanderers Student Travel Club is inviting you to a two-day Silent Auction this Friday, February 20th from 10 to 5, and Saturday, February 21st from 10 to 4 at Warroad RiverPlace.

Stop by Riverplace to bid, win, and make a difference. Every bid helps open the world to Travel Club students, supporting their life-changing journey to Europe filled with learning, culture, and discovery.

Exciting prizes include Ballard’s four-person, one-day ice fishing package, Northern Toboggan traditional wooden snowshoes, Hampton Inn Summit 49 gift certificates, and much more.

Browse the tables, write down your bids, and keep an eye on your favorite items — highest bid at closing wins!

For more information, contact April Symes or Danielle Smith at Warroad Schools.

February 18, 2026

Warroad Schools Starting Earlier this Fall

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. Warroad School Board met Tuesday and Dr. Shawn Yates was a
February 18, 2026

Local School Updates 2-18-26

With this major winter storm blowing across parts of Northwest Minnesota, some local and area school districts have
February 18, 2026

Ag Workshop Service Announcement

A Livestock Producer Workshop will take place on Monday, February 23rd, from 12:00 PM to 4:30 PM at
