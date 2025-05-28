Speaking Proudly seeking applications for Statewide Speech Competition 

This November, high school girls from across the State of Minnesota will have the opportunity to compete for over $5,000 in prize money, as a part of the Speaking Proudly Speech Competition. Competition representative Sherie Wallace tells us more about this competition.

While that deadline might be a ways away, Wallace says it’s important for girls to start working on their speeches and applications now, as it does take a lot of hard work and planning.

For more information about Speaking Proudly, and the upcoming competition go to the competition’s website at speakingproudly.org.