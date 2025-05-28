Skip to content

Speaking Proudly seeking applications for Statewide Speech Competition 

This November, high school girls from across the State of Minnesota will have the opportunity to compete for over $5,000 in prize money, as a part of the Speaking Proudly Speech Competition. Competition representative Sherie Wallace tells us more about this competition. 

While that deadline might be a ways away, Wallace says it’s important for girls to start working on their speeches and applications now, as it does take a lot of hard work and planning. 

For more information about Speaking Proudly, and the upcoming competition go to the competition’s website at speakingproudly.org.

May 28, 2025

Mayor Tom Goldsmith talks Hwy 11 Construction and Marina Project details

The Highway 11 construction project for the Roundabout on Cedar Avenue and Highway 11 in Warroad, as well
May 28, 2025

Minnesota House hears testimony on State Tax Bill 

The Minnesota Legislature is waiting for Governor Walz to announce a special session to finalize the two year
May 27, 2025

History on Tap Preview Thursday 5/29

Warroad Heritages Center and Museum will hold their second annual History on Tap this Thursday at Lake of
« Prev1234567Next »