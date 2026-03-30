Spring Burning Restrictions Begin Mar. 30 In Minnesota

Spring burning restrictions began this Monday across parts of northwest Minnesota as warm, dry conditions raise wildfire risk. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it will stop issuing permits for open burning of brush and yard waste in affected areas until conditions improve. Officials say wildfire danger increases after the snow melts and before vegetation greens up. Wildfire prevention specialist Karen Harrison urges residents to compost, chip, or use brush collection sites instead.

The DNR says people cause more than 90 percent of wildfires, and anyone whose fire escapes can be held liable for damages and suppression costs. Restrictions will change as conditions evolve. For more information and daily updates, go to mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions.