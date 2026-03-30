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Spring Burning Restrictions Begin Mar. 30 In Minnesota

Spring burning restrictions began this Monday across parts of northwest Minnesota as warm, dry conditions raise wildfire risk. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it will stop issuing permits for open burning of brush and yard waste in affected areas until conditions improve. Officials say wildfire danger increases after the snow melts and before vegetation greens up. Wildfire prevention specialist Karen Harrison urges residents to compost, chip, or use brush collection sites instead.

The DNR says people cause more than 90 percent of wildfires, and anyone whose fire escapes can be held liable for damages and suppression costs. Restrictions will change as conditions evolve. For more information and daily updates, go to mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions.

April 3, 2026

Warroad F.R.E.D. Robotics Team in St. Cloud next week

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. Warroad, Minn — As the season heads into Week 6, the
April 3, 2026

Itasca State Park Starting Spring Activities

Spring activities were starting to ramp up at Itasca State Park, but recent snowfall will likely delay the
March 31, 2026

Congresswoman Fischbach visits Northwest Minnesota

US Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach was in Ada on Monday afternoon, and met with members of the Red River
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