Spring Road Restrictions Begin in Northern Minnesota Forests

Spring road restrictions are now in effect across northern Minnesota, including the Beltrami Island State Forest and Lost River State Forest.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has officially ended winter load increases and started spring load limits as of Friday, March 20th. These seasonal restrictions happen every year as warmer temperatures cause roadbeds to soften during the spring thaw.

In response, the Department of Natural Resources is enforcing reduced weight limits on forest roads in the area. Main routes may be limited to around 9,000 pounds, while smaller secondary roads could be restricted to as little as 2,000 pounds. Some trails and roads may be completely closed to protect them from damage.

Officials say gates may have already gone up on some roads earlier this week, and drivers should expect limited access in certain areas.

These restrictions typically remain in place through early to mid-May, depending on weather and road conditions.

For more information, contact the Minnesota DNR Forestry offices in Warroad or Wannaska.