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Spring Turkey Hunting Continues Through May

Spring turkey hunting continues in Minnesota through May 31, as the F season opens May 20 for licensed firearms hunters who have not yet harvested a bird. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says archery hunters and licensed youth ages 17 and under may hunt during any spring season, but hunters cannot hold both firearms and archery licenses.

So far, harvest numbers are slightly behind last year, with 11,695 birds taken through the C season compared to more than 13,000 at the same point in 2025. Officials say cooler early weather slowed activity, but improving conditions and nesting hens are shaping the remainder of the season.

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