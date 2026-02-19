Skip to content

Springsteel Resort Holding Annual Fishing Derby Saturday

Springsteel Resort is hosting its annual Fishing Derby this weekend in partnership with the Warroad Area Chamber of Commerce — and anglers from across the region are gearing up for a great day on the ice.

The derby takes place this Saturday February 21st at Springsteel Resort in Warroad, offering friendly competition, community spirit, and the chance to land a prize-winning catch. Whether you’re a seasoned angler or just looking for a fun way to spend the day, this event is open to everyone.

Tickets are just twenty dollars and can be purchased at locations throughout the City of Warroad.

Prizes include multiple cash prizes, tickets to the Minnesota Wild, an 8 inch Ion Steel Auger, 65 inch TV, Striker Bibs plus coat, plus so much more.

Don’t miss the annual Fishing Derby this Saturday — cast your line, reel in the fun, and be part of a Warroad tradition at Springsteel Resort.

