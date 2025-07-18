Skip to content

St. Mary’s Students Return from Mission Trip to Jamaica

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | July 18, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – St Mary’s Catholic Church in Warroad sent 20 students and adults along with the lead parish from Ada on a mission trip to Jamaica last week. 26 total went on the trip and KQ92 and KRWB News was able to sit down with some travelers including Tammi Moes, religious education coordinator at St. Mary’s shares her thoughts on the trip.

We also spoke with 4 Warroad high school boys about their experiences. Junior, Parker Moes

Senior JP Moes

Junior Connor Lien

And Sophomore Henry Harren

You can see pictures from the trip on St. Mary’s Catholic Church – Warroad, Facebook page. More information to come on a presentation by the students who went on the trip which will be held in September.

