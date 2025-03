State boys hockey brackets are set

THE BRACKETS WERE SET ON SATURDAY FOR THE STATE CLASS ‘A’ & ‘AA’ BOYS HOCKEY TOURNAMENTS THAT ARE SET TO GET UNDERWAY ON WEDNESDAY WITH THE CLASS ‘A’ QUARTERFINAL ROUND. THE EAST GRAND FORKS GREENWAVE RECEIVED THE NUMBER FOUR SEED AND WILL PLAY THE FIFTH SEED NORTHERN LAKES LIGHTNING AT 8PM AT XCEL ENERGY CENTER. HIBBING/CHISHOLM GOT THE TOP SEED IN THE CLASS ‘A’ BRACKET AND WILL PLAY AT 6PM WEDNESDAY AGAINST THE LUVERNE CARDINALS. ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL GOT THE SECOND SEED IN CLASS ‘A’ AND WILL PLAY MAHTOMEDI AT 11AM WEDNESDAY. THE THIRD SEED WEND TO NORTHFIELD AND THEY WILL PLAY ORONO AT 1PM WEDNESDAY. THE CLASS ‘AA’ QUARTERFINALS WILL GET UNDERWAY ON THURSDAY. THE MOORHEAD SPUDS GOT THE TOP SEED AND WILL PLAY AT 6PM THURSDAY AGAINST LAKEVILLE SOUTH.