State Fair Tradition Continues in 2025

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | August 20, 2025

Saint Paul, MINN. – A Minnesota State Fair tradition returned Tuesday morning. The Department of Natural Resources outdoor fish pond and indoor fish tanks will be filled at the State Fair building. The DNR says approximately three dozen species of native fish will be added to the pond this year. They include sunfish and lake sturgeon. The DNR’s live fish exhibit began back in 1905. The Minnesota State Fair opens Thursday and runs through Labor Day.

There are also new exhibits set to open at the fair this year. Listen live on KQ92 and KRWB to hear the latest news from the State Fair. Listen during the 5pm news Wednesday, 92.5 FM and kq92.com, to hear a number of new exhibits coming to the fair in 2025.