Steering Wheel Tips to Keep you in Control

One thing to keep in mind this winter is driving safely while the cold weather and snow are on the roads and highways. MnDOT wants to share steering wheel tips and safety reminders while operating a vehicle this winter.

One small habit that can have major safety implications behind the steering wheel is where to put your hands on the wheel. Whether you’ve been driving for 50 years or 5 months, safe steering wheel techniques are critical to maintaining control in an emergency and ensuring your safety in the event of an airbag deployment.

Give Yourself Space: Make sure to give yourself space of at least 10 inches between your chest and the steering wheel. If the airbag deploys, that space is what keeps you safe.

Best Hand Positions: Avoid the traditional 10 and 2 o’clock position with your hands. Keeping your hands slightly lower to help reduce the risk of injury if the airbag deploys. Aim for: 9 and 3 o’clock or 8 and 4 o’clock

Making simple adjustments to steering habits will enhance your overall safety on the road.