Sugarbeet update with ASGA President Neil Rockstad 

Congress recently passed the Farmer Bridge Assistance program, and $1 billion dollars will be allocated to the specialty crop sector, which includes sugarbeets. American Sugarbeet Growers Association (ASGA) President Neil Rockstad says ASGA is still unsure of how much assistance sugar will get through this. 

Rockstad says assistance is helpful as we are in trying times for sugar markets.

The ASGA Annual meeting is kicking off this weekend in California, and Rockstad gives us a preview of this year’s meeting.

