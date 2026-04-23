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The Benefits of Joining the Minnesota National Guard”

The Minnesota National Guard is made of Approximately 13,000 people, and recruiters are always looking to add to this number. Minnesota National Guard 1st Sergeant Lance Meyer says joining the Minnesota National Guard makes you eligible for a number of different benefits, including their famous education benefits. 

Meyer says the relationships and connections made through the National Guard are also a priceless benefit that enlistees receive. 

More information about the Minnesota National Guard and enlistment can be seen on their website at mn.gov/mnng.

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