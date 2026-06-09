This Month at Lake Bemidji State Park

The busy season has arrived at Lake Bemidji State Park, and the park naturalists have a full schedule of events and programs throughout the month. Lake Bemidji State Park Naturalist Christa Drake gives us a preview of some of the things that will be coming to the park this month.

Drake says their summer concert series will also be holding an event most weeks.

Drake says you should also mark some dates on your calendar, as they have Free Parks Day, and Take a Kid Fishing Weekend coming up this month as well.

More information about Lake Bemidji State Park can be seen on the park’s webpage on the Minnesota DNR website.