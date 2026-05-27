Thursday Jam Night at Warroad Riverplace

Jam Night returns to Warroad RiverPlace this Thursday, May 28, bringing another evening of live local music and community entertainment to downtown Warroad. The open mic portion of the night begins at 5:30 p.m. and is already fully booked with performers from around the area, but the public is encouraged to attend, listen, and support local musicians.

An acoustic open jam will follow at 7 p.m., giving musicians of all skill levels the chance to join in. Participants are welcome to bring an instrument and play along, with no advance registration required.

Organizers say the monthly Jam Nights have become a popular gathering spot for music lovers, featuring everything from country and folk to classic rock and original songs in a relaxed, family-friendly setting. More information about the event and other upcoming programs can be found at Warroad RiverPlace.