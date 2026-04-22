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U.S. Sen. Klobuchar Introduces Bi-Partisan Hemp Safety Enforcement Act

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation to protect the state’s growing hemp industry from a possible federal crackdown. The Hemp Safety Enforcement Act, introduced with Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, would give states and Tribal governments the power to regulate hemp and hemp-derived products.

Klobuchar says Minnesota is a national leader in hemp and warns a federal ban could hurt farmers, brewers and small businesses. The bill would require states to set age limits and safety standards while banning synthetic cannabinoids and protecting interstate sales. Supporters say the measure would preserve consumer access and safeguard jobs tied to the multi-billion-dollar hemp market.

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Smith and Klobuchar Urge DHS to Release LIHEAP Funding

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith are urging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to
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