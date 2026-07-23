United Way Northeastern Minnesota Step Into School Program Returns

Applications are due July 24th for United Way of Northeastern Minnesota’s Step Into School program, which provides qualified students with new athletic shoes for the school year. The event takes place August 12th, starting with dinner at Backus Community Center, followed by shopping for shoes at Ronnings with transportation provided by local emergency responders.

To qualify, students must be K-12 enrolled in Koochiching County and live in households under ALICE guidelines – those who are Asset Limited, Income Constrained, but Employed. According to the latest report, 11% of county residents live in poverty, while another 22% are classified as ALICE.

UWNEMN Executive Director Erin Shay notes the program “provides community support in a way that builds pride and resilience.” This is the fourth year of the program, which is free to qualifying students thanks to community sponsors. Applications can be submitted at www.unitedwaynemn.org/step.