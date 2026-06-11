UPDATE: Roseau Memorial Arena Project Needs Addressed

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Thursday, June 11, 2026

ROSEAU, Minn. – The Roseau City Council is facing tight timelines on two major Memorial Arena projects, including roof completion concerns tied to a $250,000 grant and ongoing planning for a full ice plant replacement.

Community Development Coordinator Todd Peterson told officials the arena roof project is still awaiting a final completion schedule, with punch list items and several damaged panels linked to the original general contractor still unresolved. Peterson said the city was notified that the $250,000 grant tied to the project is nearing expiration at the end of the fiscal year in June, raising concerns the funding could be lost if reimbursement deadlines are not met.

The city has contacted its bonding company, which visited the site in May to assess remaining work, but officials say they are still waiting for clarification on reimbursement requirements and timing. Peterson warned that if the funds are not secured in time, the city may need to take further action involving the bonding company. City officials also noted the city attorney could become involved if there is no response soon.



Peterson also addressed how the city’s previous experiences with low-bid proposals are influencing how the city evaluates long-term investment decisions, including the arena’s ice plant replacement.





On the ice plant project, Peterson said the city is pursuing multiple funding avenues, including a congressional spending request and a possible grant through the State Historic Preservation Society. State senators have also approved the project for submission, with a potential $250,000 in grant support. However, Peterson noted that proposed local sales tax funding was not approved during the latest legislative session.

The city is working with engineering firm SIMCO to finalize cost estimates, but Peterson said several design challenges remain. Options under review include a traditional on-site compressor system, which SIMCO has indicated would be significantly more expensive due to labor and prevailing wage requirements, and a packaged skid system built off-site and installed as a unit to reduce costs.

Officials also discussed a containerized system that would house compressors in an external structure. That option is estimated at roughly $475,000 for the container alone, in addition to the compressor system, along with significant piping and installation needs. Peterson said even the internal rebuild option carries major unknowns due to required code compliance changes, ventilation upgrades, and relocation of electrical panels away from ammonia systems, which present safety concerns.



Peterson explained the urgency of moving forward with planning, noting the existing chiller system was installed in 2004 and is nearing the end of its expected 25-year lifespan, making timely replacement critical.





Officials estimate the full project could require a one-year lead time, including up to nine months for manufacturing, two months for installation piping, and additional time for startup and system testing. That timeline means a final decision may need to be made by mid-October to stay on track for a 2027 ice season.

Concerns over low-bid construction outcomes were also raised during discussion, referencing past projects where contractors left jobs unfinished or encountered significant issues.

Peterson previously noted that even a professionally designed ammonia system evaluated in earlier planning stages came in near $2.8 million, underscoring the scale of investment required.

Mayor Dan Fabian said the city must move carefully but decisively.

“We’re getting close to where we have to make a decision, I’d like to make a decision before school starts,” Fabian said.



Peterson said the city’s final decision will likely hinge on cost, long-term reliability, safety considerations tied to ammonia systems, and the feasibility of installation within the existing facility footprint.





City officials say they will continue reviewing funding options and engineering proposals in the coming months. More information is expected to be discussed at upcoming council meetings, and residents can follow updates through the City of Roseau’s official website or by contacting city offices.