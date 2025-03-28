The Roseau County Veterans Service Office along with the Polk County Veterans Service Office will once again be participating in the 2025 Veterans Day on the Hill. This years event will be held on Wednesday April 9th. Roseau County Veterans Service Officer Marty Howes was the guest on “Community Conversation” on Friday and talked about what the event is all about.

Howes went on to say that they will be getting help from the Polk County Veterans Service office on that day

He also stated that veterans and those that may not be veterans are welcome to attend this event.

If you would like to attend this event, contact Marty Howes at the Roseau County Veterans Service Office at 218-463-3308.