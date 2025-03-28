Skip to content

Veterans Day on the Hill

The Roseau County Veterans Service Office along with the Polk County Veterans Service Office will once again be participating in the 2025 Veterans Day on the Hill. This years event will be held on Wednesday April 9th. Roseau County Veterans Service Officer Marty Howes was the guest on “Community Conversation” on Friday and talked about what the event is all about.

Howes went on to say that they will be getting help from the Polk County Veterans Service office on that day

He also stated that veterans and those that may not be veterans are welcome to attend this event.

If you would like to attend this event, contact Marty Howes at the Roseau County Veterans Service Office at 218-463-3308.

April 2, 2025

Warroad River Place Update

There are a couple of classes happening next week that are among the many that will be happening
April 2, 2025

Badger FCCLA students advancing to Nationals

Several students from the Badger School FCCLA organization are advancing to the National Leadership Conference. Paige Rybakowski, Bethanie
April 2, 2025

CHI Lakewood Health receives funding

A recent allocation in state emergency ambulance service aid has afforded CHI Lakewood Health in Baudette the ability
« Prev1234567Next »