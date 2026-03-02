Vitalant Blood Drives Come to Northwest Minnesota

Vitalant is a nonprofit organization that collects donated blood and supplies it to hospitals for surgeries, cancer care, trauma treatment, and emergencies. Right now, the organization remains in a critical need for O-positive and O-negative blood donors, which are especially important in emergency situations.

Donating blood takes about one hour, and during March, those who give will also have a chance to win $10,000 as a thank-you for helping rebuild the blood supply.

Local blood drives are scheduled in Warroad at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on March 10, in Goodridge at the Lions Club on March 11, and in Roseau at Roseau High School on March 18.

More information is available at vitalant.org.