Warroad Council Addresses Baseball Field Changes, Approval Process

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

WARROAD, Minn — A lengthy discussion highlighted Monday night’s Warroad City Council meeting as council members met with representatives from the Warroad Baseball Association over changes being made at the city-owned baseball fields. Council members expressed concerns that some of the work had moved forward without first coming before the city, leading to a conversation about communication and the approval process for future projects. Following the meeting, Mayor Tom Goldsmith explained the situation and why the discussion was important.

While the conversation centered on the baseball fields, city leaders say the discussion also served as a reminder of the importance of keeping open communication between the city and local organizations. Goldsmith says there is already a process in place for groups planning projects or events on city property.

The council encourages organizations planning improvements, special events, or temporary street or sidewalk closures to contact City Hall and submit the appropriate request forms so the council can review them and help ensure projects move forward smoothly.