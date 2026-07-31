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Warroad Council Discusses Solar Agreement, Gov’t Island

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

WARROAD, Minn — The Warroad City Council discussed several projects during Monday night’s regular meeting, while tackling other business, including the renewal of the city’s solar agreement. While council members spent time discussing the agreement before moving forward, they ultimately approved renewing it as the city continues its partnership on renewable energy.

The council also received an update on Government Island, where recent work has included controlled burning to help manage vegetation and improve the area. Despite the maintenance work, Mayor Tom Goldsmith says the island is already seeing plenty of visitors, noting he spotted people enjoying the area over the weekend.

City officials say work on Government Island will continue as needed, with the goal of maintaining the area while keeping it a welcoming outdoor destination for residents and visitors alike.

July 31, 2026

North Country Horsemen Holding Cancer Benefit next Weekend in Middle River

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. MIDDLE RIVER, Minn — What started as a small fundraiser by
July 31, 2026

Soil Health Financial Assistance Grants Open Monday

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. Northern Minnesota farmers looking to invest in new conservation equipment will
July 30, 2026

DNR Celebrating 75 Years of Wildlife Management Area Program

This summer marks a major milestone for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, as the agency celebrates their
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