Warroad Council Discusses Solar Agreement, Gov’t Island

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

WARROAD, Minn — The Warroad City Council discussed several projects during Monday night’s regular meeting, while tackling other business, including the renewal of the city’s solar agreement. While council members spent time discussing the agreement before moving forward, they ultimately approved renewing it as the city continues its partnership on renewable energy.

The council also received an update on Government Island, where recent work has included controlled burning to help manage vegetation and improve the area. Despite the maintenance work, Mayor Tom Goldsmith says the island is already seeing plenty of visitors, noting he spotted people enjoying the area over the weekend.

City officials say work on Government Island will continue as needed, with the goal of maintaining the area while keeping it a welcoming outdoor destination for residents and visitors alike.