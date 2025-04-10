Skip to content

Warroad Fire Department to hold controlled burn next week

There will be a lot of activity on the west side of Warroad beginning this coming Monday April 14th. The Warroad Fire Department, along with several other agencies, will be conducting a controlled burn at the “Triple 7” hotel. Warroad Fire Chief Damian McMillin explains.

McMillin says that the activity that will begin on Monday is something that was put into place last fall.

McMillin also wanted to thank all of the agencies that played in making this happen.

To listen to the full interview with Damian McMillin, tune in to the Friday April 11th edition of “Community Conversation” on Lake Country KQ92.

