Warroad Gold Medalist Gigi Marvin’s Rink Rat 19 Opens for Registration

For families inspired by the U.S. women’s and men’s Olympic hockey gold, registration is now open for Gigi Marvin’s RinkRat 19 Hockey School in Warroad, Minnesota. Owned and led by Warroad native and 2018 US Women’s Hockey Olympic gold medalist Gigi Marvin, the program focuses on on‑ice skills, dryland training, off‑ice games and team building.

The summer lineup includes the Faith and Hockey School June 28–July 1, where players ages 8–14 will combine skill coaching with daily Christian teaching and chapel; traditional Hockey School sessions July 5–9, July 12–16 and July 19–23 for ages 3–18; and a 3v3 tournament July 31–Aug. 2 for ages 6–14.

Marvin, who won three Olympic medals with Team USA, aims to help young players improve fundamentals and confidence in a fun, high-energy environment close to home. Camp is held at the Warroad Olympic Arena, and players can register online or by mail.