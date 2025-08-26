Warroad Man Facing Criminal Charges

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | August 26, 2025

Warroad, Minn – 39-year-old Andrew B Grengs of Warroad is facing serious charges after a trespassing incident in Fargo August 19th. Grengs has been charged with felony criminal trespass and misdemeanor physical obstruction of government function. Police discovered Grengs inside a families home lying on their couch at 12:33am.

Police immediately detained Grengs and launched an investigation. According to court filings, he resisted instructions at the scene, leading to the obstruction charge. The incident did not involve any reported injuries, and no property damage has been disclosed in court records. The felony trespass charge carries a potential prison sentence and fine if Grengs is convicted.