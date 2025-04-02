Skip to content

Warroad River Place Update

There are a couple of classes happening next week that are among the many that will be happening at Warroad River Place in April. On Wednesday next week April 9th, Nancy Ellenson will be teaching a class in the art of Zentangle. On this week’s Warroad River Place segment on the Morning Show, she explained what Zentangle is.

The following day Thursday April 10th, there will be a “Kids in the Kitchen” class where kids can make a Peep House. Samantha Thibert from Warroad River Place was also on this week’s segment and says she’s looking forward to the class.

You can see photos of Zentangle and a “Kids in the Kitchen” Peep House on the KQ92 Facebook page.

April 2, 2025

Badger FCCLA students advancing to Nationals

Several students from the Badger School FCCLA organization are advancing to the National Leadership Conference. Paige Rybakowski, Bethanie
April 2, 2025

CHI Lakewood Health receives funding

A recent allocation in state emergency ambulance service aid has afforded CHI Lakewood Health in Baudette the ability
April 1, 2025

Warroad Heritage Center news

With today being the beginning of April, it also marks the time when a brand new edition of
