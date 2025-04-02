Warroad River Place Update

There are a couple of classes happening next week that are among the many that will be happening at Warroad River Place in April. On Wednesday next week April 9th, Nancy Ellenson will be teaching a class in the art of Zentangle. On this week’s Warroad River Place segment on the Morning Show, she explained what Zentangle is.

The following day Thursday April 10th, there will be a “Kids in the Kitchen” class where kids can make a Peep House. Samantha Thibert from Warroad River Place was also on this week’s segment and says she’s looking forward to the class.

You can see photos of Zentangle and a “Kids in the Kitchen” Peep House on the KQ92 Facebook page.