Warroad Robotics Team Prepares for Worlds and Houston Highlights

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc

Warroad, Minn — Warroad’s FRED Robotics team is packing up and heading south.

On Monday, the group leaves Minnesota for Houston, Texas, where they’ll compete on the world stage at the FIRST Robotics Championships beginning Thursday.

FRED Instructor Jeremy Culleton says for these students, the trip is about more than just competition. On Wednesday, the team will have time to explore Houston and take part in a tradition that’s quickly becoming a team favorite—a visit to the Johnson Space Center.

For many of the students, it’s a chance to see real-world engineering in action, and maybe even spark ideas for future robots, or future careers.

Don’t forget to join us Thursday morning on KQ92 and KRWB for the start of our 2026 Robotics coverage.