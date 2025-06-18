Warroad School Board Approves New Levy Vote for November 2025

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | June 18, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – Warroad School Board met in regulars session Tuesday morning at Warroad High School. The biggest point of discussion was a new levy that will help the Warroad schools. KQ92 and KRWB News spoke with Dr. Shawn Yates who tells us more.

Yates continues with what the Board is looking at when it comes to providing new technology to students.

Yates also comments on how the technology will not only be used for students but how this will be used appropriately by the whole school.

The vote will be in November. KQ92 and KRWB will follow this story closely as more board meetings continue this year.