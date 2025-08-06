Warroad Town Hall Meeting 8-5-25

By Dan DeMolee – R & J Broadcasting | August 6th, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – A Warroad Community Development quarterly meeting was held at the High School Theater last evening (Tue). Presenters included WCD Executive Director Sarah Carling, Mayor Tom Goldsmith, Cole Nelson, MNDOT project coordinator; council member Kevin Thompson and others.

The highlight of the evening was a tribute to former Mayor Bob Marvin, for his 30 years of service. After a powerpoint covering his years as mayor and a video filled with thank yous was shown he received a standing ovation at the end of the ceremony. Council member Thompson, who has served on the council for 27 years reflected on Mayor Marvin’s tenure.

Bob and his wife Loralee were both presented with plaques recognizing their commitment and service to the community.

Carling addressed those in attendance and shared a number of topics. One that she is particularly excited about is a new Warroad Website.

The current Mayor addressed those in attendance highlighting the Regional Park and Marina progress and financing.

Cole Nelson was asked about the progress of construction projects in Warroad.

Nelson said he has received both positive and negative comments about the new round about.

