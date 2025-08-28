West Nile Virus Increases in Minnesota

West Nile Virus has increased in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed 20 cases of West Nile virus so far in 2025, including two deaths. Health officials are urging Minnesotans to take precautions, especially as late summer is the highest-risk time for transmission.

West Nile is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people have no symptoms or only mild, flu-like illness. But in rare cases, less than one percent, it can cause dangerous conditions such as encephalitis or meningitis (inflammation of the brain or surrounding tissues). Older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and those who spend a lot of time outdoors face the greatest risk.

Cases have been reported across Minnesota, with the highest risk in the agricultural regions of western and central parts of the state. Neighboring states, including Iowa and the Dakotas, are also seeing increased activity.

To protect yourself, use EPA-registered repellents with up to 30 percent DEET, wear long sleeves and pants, treat clothing with permethrin, avoid outdoor activity at dusk and dawn, and keep screens on windows and doors in good repair.

For more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.